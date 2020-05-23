TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, along with East Texas Food Bank, announced their Summer Feeding Program on Friday. In a press release, the city says the program will take place at various parks. The timetable will be weekdays starting June 1 through Aug. 7. Each location will provide lunch Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. On Mondays, a weekly activity kit will be given out. The Glass Recreation Center will also be handing out breakfast during this time. The program is free for those 18 years old and under.

Summer Feeding Program locations:

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

Gassaway Park, 2921 Martha St.

W.E. Winters Park, 910 S. Peach Ave.

For questions or more details contact Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.