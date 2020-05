SMITH COUNTY — Spruce Hill Road, also known as County Road 140 in Flint, will close on Tuesday. Smith County said in a press release on Friday the portion impacted by construction is located at the intersection of FM 2493. TxDOT is reconstructing and widening FM 2493 – from Gresham to Flint, as a result the CR 140 intersection is being lowered to match the new grades on FM 2493, also known as Old Jacksonville Highway. The intersection with CR 140 is expected to be closed through June 12.