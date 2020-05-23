TYLER — All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday for Memorial Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday. Commissioners Court will be held at the normal time – 9:30 a.m. by videoconference and telephonic meeting on Tuesday. The public can listen live to the meeting via Smith County’s teleconference service by calling 1-866-899-4679, and using access code 152-353-781.

To make public comment fill out the form on this link: https://tinyurl.com/wxcbbws. All forms must be submitted before the beginning of the Commissioners Court Meeting. Please ensure the correct phone number is provided on the form.