TYLER — Summer begins June 20, and soon East Texans will be seeing triple digit highs. May is National Electrical Safety Month and the BBB reminds consumer to be cautious with electrical wiring and equipment. Electrical hazards cause an average of 4,400 injuries and 400 electrocution deaths each year. “Whether your house is old or new, hiring a professional to conduct annually recommended full electrical inspections and to conduct any electrical repairs is crucial,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “As an added bonus, it could likewise make your home more energy efficient and decrease utility costs.”

BBB provides the following safety tips to protect your family this summer:

Watch that extension cord. A damaged cord can create a short circuit resulting in overheating and possibly a fire, so replace them when they become brittle or worn. Avoid running cords over flammable objects or rugs.

Handle high amperage equipment with care. Equipment like portable air conditioners should always be directly plugged into permanent wall receptacles for a proper current.

Make sure electrical equipment is properly grounded. Grounding allows an alternate path for electricity to follow to prevent an electrical hazard. Grounding also protects against electrical overloads, stabilizes voltage levels. Electrical grounds should always be performed by licensed professionals.

Check outdoor outlets before use. Verify that the receptacle is protected with a working ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI). Check for proper function by pushing the test button on the receptacle or the breaker inside the electrical panel.

Safely distance electrical equipment. Place electrical equipment or lighting fixtures at least five feet away from any body of water.

Inspect electrical wiring around pools. All wiring within 20 feet of a swimming pool should have GFCI protection, including pool lights. Be sure overhead power lines don’t pass over the pool. Your pool should be at least 25 feet away from electrical lines in all directions.

Hire a professional. Should you require maintenance on any electrical outlets/cords or inspect electrical equipment, hire a trustworthy electrician by going to bbb.org. Never attempt to fix electrical issues yourself.

Check licensing before hiring an electrician. Visit the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation to verify the electrician is properly authorized to do the work. All BBB Accredited electricians are required to maintain proper licensing.

For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call BBB at 903-581-5704 or use BBB ScamTracker.