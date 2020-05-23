DALLAS (AP) — Storms that included large hail and tornadoes have caused severe damage to parts of North Texas. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that the town of Bowie was hit by a tornado Friday night that spun winds estimated at up to 95 mph. Officials say at least 50 businesses and dozens of homes were damaged in the town of more than 5,000 residents. A police statement said no deaths or significant injuries were reported. Severe storms also unleashed hail as large as softballs in the Wichita Falls area, damaging roofs and vehicles.