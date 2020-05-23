EL PASO, Texas (AP) — As the coronavirus took hold in El Paso, government officials have tried to repurpose the phrase “El Paso Strong” to rally support for social distancing. But the slogan, popularized in the wake of the mass shooting here last August, hasn’t been embraced by the public in the context of the virus. Meanwhile, the virus is challenging community ties in a region that normally transcends state and national borders. Now, officials are urging people not to visit friends and relatives in neighboring communities.