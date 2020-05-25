WASHINGTON — U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert tells KTBB he is encouraging Americans to reflect this Memorial day; “This year as Americans across the country lost our freedoms to make a living, to conduct business, or even move about freely because of the coronavirus shutdowns, we really should pause this Memorial Day weekend in humble gratitude to over one million Americans who have laid down their lives so we could have such freedom. Nothing sharpens our focus of what we have had like losing freedom, even temporarily.”

The Texas District 1 Congressman continued, “We should never forget the men and women who gave their lives and efforts to secure and protect freedom, which we should never cavalierly take for granted. So to all of those who have lost loved ones in defense of freedom, you have our heartfelt gratitude and sympathy. To all of those who are currently serving in our defense. Thank you, may God direct, guide, and bless you as away of blessing America.”