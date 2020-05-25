Today is Monday May 25, 2020
Mexican border city tightens checks on US visitors

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2020 at 7:39 am
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Officials in a Mexican border city are tightening checks on travelers coming from Texas, saying they fear U.S. visitors may be helping feed a spike in COVID-19 cases. Municipal and state officials in Matamoros are working with Mexico’s National Guard to set up checkpoints at the three border crossings into the city. They’re questioning U.S. citizens and residents coming from Brownsville, Texas, to ensure they have essential business. And there can be only one person per vehicle. At least 180 people were turned back at a single point on Saturday. Enforcement of border crossing restrictions until now has been spotty.

