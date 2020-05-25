TYLER — The craigslist rental scam is making it’s way back into East Texas. Danny and Rebecca Burks addressed the fraudulent scheme on their “Tyler House Hunters” show on KTBB, “We’ve had it happen to one of our personal rent houses. We had our sign in the yard. This lady called me and said I just want to double check that I’m sending the money to the right place. They said that the seller was firing you and they were going to do it all themselves. I said well I am the owner of that property, so I wouldn’t fire myself, so yes you are getting scammed.”

Fraudsters place phony listings and trick people into wiring money as a security deposit or rent before the victim finds out that the scammer does not own the home. Burks offered some timps, “Verify it with the sign in the yard, the number on the sign. Call them before you do something like that. We’ve had sellers sitting in their house before and somebody’s come up to the door saying it’s for rent, when it’s not for rent. They took the pictures from the home from sale and put it as a lease and try to scam people. Be careful, there’s a sign in the yard for a reason.”