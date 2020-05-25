Juanmonino/iStock(SONOMA COUNTY, Calif.) — The California Wine Country has been hit hard in recent years by wildfires and now COVID-19 shutdowns. But this Memorial Day weekend, life is beginning to return once again.

In Sonoma County wineries that serve food and restaurants can now reopen with patio dining only. Seats in dining areas must be spaced apart and patrons must also wear masks.

Mary Geddling, while getting food at a restaurant in Healdsburg, told ABC News, life hasn’t returned to normal yet.

“It is a little stressful. We want to be respectful of the workers and other patrons,” Geddling said. “It’s good to be out though.”

The region’s reopening is in testing phase as of now. Sonoma County has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and is watching to see if numbers rise.

