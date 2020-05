(EAST STROUDSBURG, Penn.) -- Police said the University of Connecticut senior who has been accused of killing two people was seen walking in the Poconos. Pennsylvania state police released a new surveillance photo that they say shows suspect Peter Manfredonia walking on train tracks near East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, on Sunday. Manfredonia, 23, fled Connecticut after he allegedly killed two people over the weekend, invaded a home, stole guns and two cars and abducted a person, according to police. "If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, ARMED & DANGEROUS," Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski tweeted Monday. Police say Manfredonia was seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a white T-shirt and was carrying a large duffel bag. The FBI said it was assisting the investigation, which crossed three state lines. On Friday, Manfredonia allegedly attacked two men in Willington, Connecticut, with an edged weapon, killing Theodore Demers, 62, and wounding the unidentified second suspect, according to police. On Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call of a home invasion in Willington where Manfredonia allegedly stole pistols and long guns and a truck, police said. The homeowner was not injured, according to police. The suspect allegedly drove to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly killed an acquaintance, Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, inside his home, abducted another resident, stole a car and fled, according to police. The kidnapped victim was found later Sunday unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey, and identified Manfredonia as her captor, police said. The car was found in New Jersey and it was unclear how the fugitive was able to cross into the Pennsylvania border, police said. A UConn representative said Manfredonia was a student at the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management), and he was not attending summer classes or living on campus. "The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts," school spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said in a statement. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UConn student accused of murder last seen in Pennsylvania: Police

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2020 at 1:54 pm

(EAST STROUDSBURG, Penn.) -- Police said the University of Connecticut senior who has been accused of killing two people was seen walking in the Poconos.



Pennsylvania state police released a new surveillance photo that they say shows suspect Peter Manfredonia walking on train tracks near East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, on Sunday. Manfredonia, 23, fled Connecticut after he allegedly killed two people over the weekend, invaded a home, stole guns and two cars and abducted a person, according to police.



"If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, ARMED & DANGEROUS," Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski tweeted Monday.



Police say Manfredonia was seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a white T-shirt and was carrying a large duffel bag.



The FBI said it was assisting the investigation, which crossed three state lines.



On Friday, Manfredonia allegedly attacked two men in Willington, Connecticut, with an edged weapon, killing Theodore Demers, 62, and wounding the unidentified second suspect, according to police. On Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call of a home invasion in Willington where Manfredonia allegedly stole pistols and long guns and a truck, police said. The homeowner was not injured, according to police.



The suspect allegedly drove to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly killed an acquaintance, Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, inside his home, abducted another resident, stole a car and fled, according to police. The kidnapped victim was found later Sunday unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey, and identified Manfredonia as her captor, police said.



The car was found in New Jersey and it was unclear how the fugitive was able to cross into the Pennsylvania border, police said.



A UConn representative said Manfredonia was a student at the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management), and he was not attending summer classes or living on campus.



"The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts," school spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said in a statement.



