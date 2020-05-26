ABC/Nicole Wilder(TEXAS) — Matthew McConaughey is making sure that Texas’ smaller hospitals are well prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Dallas Buyers Club Oscar-winner and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, delivered over 110,000 masks to hospitals across the state. “Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks,” the 50-year-old captioned a photo of him and his wife driving a large white truck that’s hauling a sizable load of brown boxes filled with the critical personal protective equipment.

The two were also wearing face masks in the shot, which they wore during their trek across the state. The actor was sure to share to fans on where he intends to bring the much-needed PPE.

“Me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” McConaughey shared.

This isn’t the first time the two stepped up during the public health emergency. Back in April, the McConaugheys teamed up with Bethenny Frankel to donate over 80,000 protective masks to health care workers on the front lines in Texas and Louisiana.

“Louisiana and Texas are in their hearts and prayers as they show support for those police officers, fire fighters and healthcare workers who so desperately need this aid,” Frankel wrote at the time while profusely thanking the two for their assistance.

As of Tuesday, Texas has over 56,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1,500 deaths according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By Megan Stone, ABC News

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.