TYLER — Tyler City Council will continue to conduct all meetings utilizing online live streaming. The next Council session starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be closed to the public and will be streamed online in real time, also on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as aired numerous times a week on Channel 3. People wanting to give public comment can do so by calling (903) 363-0651 when their item of interest is being discussed or by filling a public comment form. More details available by clicking the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/government/mayor-and-council.