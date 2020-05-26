COLLEGE STATION — Agricultural producers can now apply for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provides direct payments to offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. The application and a payment calculator are now available online, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency staff members are available via phone, fax and online tools to help producers complete applications. The agency set up a call center in order to simplify how they serve new customers across the nation. You can go to https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Texas/index for more information.