Today is Tuesday May 26, 2020
HISD teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2020 at 12:12 pm
HENDERSON — A Henderson ISD educator has tested positive for the coronavirus. District Superintendent Thurston Lamb, made the announcement Tuesday on the districts facebook page. The teacher works at Northside Elementary School and was on campus, interacting with employees and parents on May 11 as well as parents dropping off supplies. She developed symptoms a few days later.

The district said, “out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, and contact your doctor if you develop symptoms.” Based on their information the 14-day incubation period would have ended on Memorial Day and anyone exposed while on campus would most likely have already developed symptoms.

