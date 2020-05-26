Today is Tuesday May 26, 2020
Nancy Pelosi to speak at Texas Democrats’ virtual convention

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2020 at 12:14 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be a headliner of Texas Democrats’ virtual convention, which was moved online over fears of the coronavirus. The announcement Tuesday gives Texas Democrats one of their most prominent convention speakers in recent years. Democrats have been shut out of power at the Texas Capitol for nearly two decades but have high hopes about November. The virtual convention begins Monday. Democrats had originally booked San Antonio’s convention center but moved the party gathering online as coronavirus cases began to climb in Texas in March.

AUSTIN (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be a headliner of Texas Democrats’ virtual convention, which was moved online over fears of the coronavirus. The announcement Tuesday gives Texas Democrats one of their most prominent convention speakers in recent years. Democrats have been shut out of power at the Texas Capitol for nearly two decades but have high hopes about November. The virtual convention begins Monday. Democrats had originally booked San Antonio’s convention center but moved the party gathering online as coronavirus cases began to climb in Texas in March.

