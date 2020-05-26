TYLER — County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced a coronavirus relief money task force in court on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the group will best determine how to best spend more than $5 million in federal aid. Moran said that once the money becomes available he wants to have a plan readily available on how to spend the funds.

The task force will be comprised of:

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks

Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson

Purchasing Agent Christina Haney

Auditor Heather Foster

Judge Moran told the court last week, that the county has been keeping a detailed list of expenses. It is unclear, according to Moran, at this time whether the state or the federal government would receive the money back if left unused.