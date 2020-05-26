TYLER — County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced a coronavirus relief money task force in court on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the group will best determine how to best spend more than $5 million in federal aid. Moran said that once the money becomes available he wants to have a plan readily available on how to spend the funds.
The task force will be comprised of:
Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson
Purchasing Agent Christina Haney
Auditor Heather Foster
Judge Moran told the court last week, that the county has been keeping a detailed list of expenses. It is unclear, according to Moran, at this time whether the state or the federal government would receive the money back if left unused.