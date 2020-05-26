TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said there are at least 12 inmates and one jail employee that have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to our news partner KETK, Smith told Smith County Commissioners Court Tuesday, that those numbers are a result of mass testing was done on all inmates and staffers last week. Smith said all of the people who tested positive were all asymptomatic.

These numbers do not include tests taken in mass at the central jail in downtown Tyler. Those results are still forthcoming. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported Tuesday morning that seven inmates currently have an active case of COVID-19. 174 have been quarantined due to close contact with the dozens of others that were positive at one point. There are also 772 inmates that have been tested, but the results have yet to come back. 19 staffers in the jail also have an active case and one other has been quarantined due to their results have yet to come back.