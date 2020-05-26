CANTON — An East Texas tradition plans to open their doors this weekend. Johnny Blevins told KTBB Tuesday, Splash Kingdom will be opening for business on Friday, “So one great thing about outdoor water parks, you know Splash Kingdom and a lot of them have acres and acres of fresh air, sunshine, and things like that. So the way we had the chairs in the past 13 or 14 years in front of the wave pool or this area or that area, we are able to utilize the space around the park, and give people a lot of room.” The park has also revamped their food services offering more chair service, to minimize concession lines, and more of the items will be prepackaged for easy transition.

The President and CEO went on to describe more of the park modifications, “We have reduced capacity at the park, which will inherently reduce lines on some days, and get those down to a smaller manageable number, but also we have had stickers made that ask people to stand in a certain area. Those visual clues will be great, but we also have audio clues around the park that will remind folks to maintain proper distancing and give some room.” More details are available by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/SplashKingdom/.