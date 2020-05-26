LUBBOCK (AP) – Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is skipping his final season to turn pro with Olimpia Milano is his home country of Italy. His signing with the EuroLeague club ended a three-year Texas Tech career that included a school record in free-throw accuracy at 90.6%. Moretti played a strong supporting role in helping the Red Raiders reach the 2019 NCAA championship game. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime. Moretti shot 46% from 3-point range and averaged 11.5 points per game as a sophomore. This past season, he was a 38% 3-point shooter while scoring 13 points per game.