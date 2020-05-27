OVERTON — The Overton High School graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 PM on Friday, May 29 in the “Pit” parking lot. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Coach Chester Roy Stadium but recent rains have made the field unsuitable for the graduation. Many of the same procedures will be in place with one important change. The area being used is much larger than the stadium seating area so more guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony, provided they follow the procedures set forth by the governor for graduations. Each graduate was given 5 tickets and those 5 people will be seated in pre-assigned, reserved seating near the stage.

Other guests will be asked to bring their own lawn chairs and will be seated in family groups as outlined in the governor’s graduation plans (see the link below). Guests are asked to follow the following health-related procedures:

1. All guest must sign a health attestation stating that they do not have any symptoms of Covid-19 (guests are asked to bring a writing utensil if possible)

2. Guests are required to maintain the suggested 6 feet between each family group.

3. Only ticketed guests will be allowed to approach the stage to take photographs. Non-ticketed guests will be allowed to take pictures from their seating location.

4. Graduates will leave the ceremony and return to the high school gym immediately and will not be able to stay for pictures so appropriate social distancing can be maintained.

5. Guests will be asked to leave the OISD campus upon the completion of the ceremony. Please do not linger on school property.

6. No outside food or drink will be allowed at the ceremony.

7. Students will park on Mustang Alley and enter the gym by the back door.

8. Guests may park in the elementary parking lots including the area around the playground, down Warren Street, and at the softball field. The parking lot between the weight room and elementary school will not be open.

9. All guests are asked to enter the seating area by the Warren Street entrances to the parking lot.

10. The seating area will be opened at 7:00 PM for reserved and non-reserved guest seating. Any lawn chairs placed in the parking lot prior to 7:00 PM will be removed by OISD personnel.