Today is Wednesday May 27, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump-appointed US attorney in Texas abruptly resigns

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2020 at 8:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Texas has announced his resignation without providing an explanation for his unusually abrupt departure. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joseph Brown said in a statement Tuesday that he will leave office on May 31. President Donald Trump appointed him in 2018. The statement doesn’t explain why the 50-year-old prosecutor is leaving the prestigious post except to say he will pursue “opportunities in the private and public sectors.” Brown and a spokeswoman haven’t responded to Associated Press requests for comment. It’s unclear who will lead the office in the interim.

Trump-appointed US attorney in Texas abruptly resigns

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2020 at 8:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Texas has announced his resignation without providing an explanation for his unusually abrupt departure. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joseph Brown said in a statement Tuesday that he will leave office on May 31. President Donald Trump appointed him in 2018. The statement doesn’t explain why the 50-year-old prosecutor is leaving the prestigious post except to say he will pursue “opportunities in the private and public sectors.” Brown and a spokeswoman haven’t responded to Associated Press requests for comment. It’s unclear who will lead the office in the interim.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement