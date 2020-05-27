DALLAS (AP) — A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Texas has announced his resignation without providing an explanation for his unusually abrupt departure. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joseph Brown said in a statement Tuesday that he will leave office on May 31. President Donald Trump appointed him in 2018. The statement doesn’t explain why the 50-year-old prosecutor is leaving the prestigious post except to say he will pursue “opportunities in the private and public sectors.” Brown and a spokeswoman haven’t responded to Associated Press requests for comment. It’s unclear who will lead the office in the interim.