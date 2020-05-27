Tyler — Aiden Brown has big plans for his future. The TISD Early College High School Salutatorian enlisted in the U.S. Army, before ultimately becoming a surgeon. Although his fellow ECHS graduating seniors will walk the commencement stage Thursday, June 4, Aiden reports for duty on June 1. So TISD will hold a special graduation ceremony for Aiden Thursday, at 9 a.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Aiden’s Salutatorian speech will be given and videoed. It will be replayed during the ceremony on June 4. Aiden will also walk the stage and receive his diploma in front of family and administrators. In case of rain, the ceremony will move to the Davidson Conference Room in the Plyer Instructional Complex.