TYLER — The Smith County Tax Office Substations in Noonday and Troup resumed public operations on Tuesday. The main Smith County Tax Office, located in the Cotton Belt Building opened its doors to the public May 1, Lindale on May 13th. Although their offices are open, Smith County Tax Assessor-Collection Gary Barber says people can still pay their property taxes over the phone, online or through mail. Residents can also renew their auto registration online or through the mail. For more information or to make a payment, call 903-590-2920 for property taxes and 903-590-2900 for auto registration. Also visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor.