TYLER — Smith County is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old missing since March. Jessica Novelo King, 16, left her residence, near FM 14 in Smith County, on March 12. She is described as a white female, 5’3”, 138 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. King has a tattoo of the sun on her left wrist and a cross on her left rib cage. She has ties to the Winnsboro and Mineola area. Investigators have received information that Jessica is in the company of Kelvin Spearman, 18 of Lindale.

Jessica has mentioned she may be headed to Ft. Worth. Authorities believe the two are relying on friends for transportation. If you have any information on the whereabouts of either King or Spearman, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency.