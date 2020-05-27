99-year-old veteran who beat COVID-19 surprises granddaughter on wedding day

Heather SimeoneBY: NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC NEWS

(WOBURN, Mass.) — A 99-year-old veteran and coronavirus survivor healed just in time to celebrate his granddaughter's wedding day.

Vincent Simeone, of Woburn, Massachusetts, attended Amy Zimmerman Scudieri's nuptials at a safe distance on May 24 — the same day that would have been his late wife Millie's 100th birthday.

Scudieri is the third oldest of Simeone's seven grandchildren.

"It was a huge surprise and it was great to see him standing and waving, smiling," she told ABC's "Good Morning America." "You could tell by his eyes that he was very excited and happy.”

Simeone is a WWII veteran and worked 35 years for the U.S. Postal Service. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 April 16 and was hospitalized from April 20 to May 7, his granddaughter Heather Simeone told “GMA."

"He loves life, and loves to be with family," Heather Simeone said. "Even with the virus he said, 'It's OK. It's going to be fine.’"

"He is what keeps our family together," Scudieri said. "We're always there with him laughing at his jokes.”

When it came time for Scudieri to marry, 10 people witnessed the ceremony inside a church and family members gathered in the parking lot for a short reception.

When it's safe to do so, Scudieri and her husband, Sal Scudieri, hope to honeymoon in Japan.

