Breaking News: Wall Street closes higher on economic revival hopes : NEW YORK (AP) – Stock indexes closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, as hopes for a coming economic revival turn the market’s leaderboard upside down. Banks and retailers are posting strong gains on hopes that life can inch back toward normal as governments relax stay-at-home orders.

They’d plummeted to some of the worst losses earlier this year when worries about the recession were peaking. Losses for big tech stocks and other, earlier winners of the stay-at-home economy were holding the gains in check Wednesday. They’re also some of the most valuable companies in the stock market, which gives their movements outsized sway.