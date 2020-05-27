HOUSTON (AP) – U.S. officials have cited the owners of a Southeast Texas chemical plant where November blasts and fires caused widespread damage to the surrounding community. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited TPC Group for three willful violations by not developing and implementing procedures for emergency shutdown and not inspecting and testing process vessel and piping components. It faces more than $500,000 in OSHA fines. Investigators determined that vapor formed at the base of a butadiene finishing tower and ignited. Three workers were injured in the blasts at the plant in Port Neches.