Today is Wednesday May 27, 2020
Longview Swim Center to Open June 6 with Restrictions

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2020 at 4:19 pm
LONGVIEW — The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will open the Longview Swim Center with new rules and hours beginning June 6. Changes to normal operations include capacity limitations, hygiene guidelines, and adjusted hours to allow additional cleaning. Capacity will be limited 25% of normal capacity, which is 85 people. Only the recreational pool will be open; the race pool will remain closed due to limited availability of lifeguard staffing. More information is available by clicking the link. https://longviewtexas.gov/2317/Aquatics.

