ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Bertha moved through South Carolina Wednesday, bringing up to 5 inches of rain to the states with record rainfall reported in Charleston of more than 2 inches. What’s left of Bertha is now moving through the Ohio Valley and parts of the Appalachian Mountains with flooding rain on Thursday. Meanwhile, a different storm system is moving through the Heartland, bringing a threat for flooding there. A storm system in the central U.S. will bring severe weather to the South Thursday, from Texas to Mississippi and Alabama. The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds and hail. A cold front in the Midwest will combine with the southern storm system to create severe weather for the Northeast on Friday from Virginia all the way to Vermont. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. In the West, the heatwave continues with several records tied or broken Wednesday. There was a record high Wednesday in Sacramento of 103 degrees, and even Death Valley hit a record high of 118 degrees. Las Vegas got to 107, missing the record just by 1 degree. Phoenix reached 107 as well, making it the hottest temperature so far this year. Numerous heat warnings and advisories are issued from northern California to Nevada and into large parts of Arizona on Thursday as record highs are possible again. Much cooler weather is moving into northern California by this weekend, and eventually, some of that cooler air will move into the rest of the Southwest. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Severe weather moves east with flash flooding expected

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2020 at 7:25 am

