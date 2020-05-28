TYLER — Tyler ISD announced its 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year. The awards were held through virtual celebration on the District’s Facebook page Wednesday evening. Claiming the Elementary honor was Tristan Arrington, a fifth grade math and science teacher at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School. Earning the Secondary honor was Michael Sturrock, a graphic design, animation and dual credit teacher at the District’s Career and Technology Center.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said, “Tyler ISD is proud of these educators and all of the campus teachers of the year for their incredible dedication to successful student outcomes.”

Due to COVID-19, the selection process amongst the 30 Campus Teachers of the year was adapted to include a virtual interview along with a written portfolio submitted by each candidate. Scores from both the interview and the portfolio were tallied. Teachers with the highest scores receive District Elementary Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year honors.

Additional sponsors for the Teacher of the Year program include Tab and Bonnie Beall and Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP.