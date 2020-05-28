PaulBiryukov/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — On the Jersey Shore, gyms, along with tanning and laundry, are a third of the trinity of essential living. However, gyms are not considered essential businesses in New Jersey’s coronavirus restrictions.

A Bellmawr gym is now suing the state for classifying it as nonessential.

“Plaintiff’s business is absolutely essential to the health and well-being of its members and to the financial viability and health of its owners and employees,” the lawsuit said.

New Jersey has faced other lawsuits involving coronavirus restrictions from gun stores, churches, a hair salon and a car wash. Three high school students in Toms River claimed the prohibition on in-person graduation ceremonies violated their right to free assembly. The governor has since said outdoor commencement ceremonies can take place beginning in July.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.