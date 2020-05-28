Today is Thursday May 28, 2020
Joe Biden to headline Texas Democrats’ virtual convention

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2020 at 11:50 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Joe Biden will close out Texas Democrats’ virtual convention next month that was moved online over fears of the coronavirus. The announcement Thursday rounds out an unusual slate of big names that Texas Democrats have rounded up for their state convention. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will also speak at the weeklong event via video. Democrats are redoubling efforts in Texas this year after gaining ground in the nation’s biggest red state in 2018.

