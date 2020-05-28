Today is Thursday May 28, 2020
CVS Health tests self-driving vehicle prescription delivery

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2020 at 11:54 am
HOUSTON (AP) – CVS Health will try delivering prescriptions with self-driving vehicles in a test that begins next month. The drugstore chain said Thursday it will partner with Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro on deliveries of medicines and other products to customers near a Houston-area store. A CVS spokesman said the prescriptions will routinely be delivered within an hour of being ordered. Customers will have to confirm their identity in order to unlock their delivery after the Nuro vehicle arrives. CVS also recently started delivering prescriptions by drone to a big Florida retirement community in a partnership with UPS.

