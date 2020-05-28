TYLER — The East Texas State Fair is setting up food stands featuring all of your fair favorites! On Thursday, Cody Rosenbalm told KTBB, “It’s going to be next week starting on Thursday going through Sunday…We are going to have a limited menu of the most popular things out here; funnel cakes, corn dogs, turkey legs and all that kind of good stuff.” Food vendors will be open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on June 4th through June 7th.

Rosenbalm continued, “We want to be responsible in doing this, that’s why we are bringing people together. We know that people are ready to get out and do something. So we are offering a little taste of what is to come in September, but we want to make sure we do it safely. Food stands will be set up along Fair Park Drive near Rose Stadium for visitors to drive up, order and take-to go. The grounds will have hand sanitizing stations, while staff make sure visitors practice social distancing. Food stand workers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the event industry especially hard. Local food concessionaires are suffering staggering losses after a summer full of events were canceled. The East Texas State Fair is stepping in to help by setting up this unprecedented event.