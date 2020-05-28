E.A.T.(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost was to host the fifth anniversary fundraiser gala for the organization End Allergies Together (E.A.T.), but like innumerable other events, it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, Jost took to YouTube to record a message to those who are supporting the charity, which funds research to accelerate treatments and cures for those who suffer from potentially deadly food allergies.

Colin explained he’s lost track of time lately, showing the camera his “watch,” which is “just a Post-It that says ‘May’,” but he wanted to get the word out about how the event shifted in the wake of the current health crisis.

The comedian explains that E.A.T. took all of the money that was raised in advance of the eventually-cancelled event and divided it, with half the amount going to their goal of ending food allergies and the remainder going to COVID-19 relief.

Jost also urged those interested to donate at e.givesmart.com.

The charity points out that a percentage of every donation to E.A.T. during this effort will help the NY Common Pantry and the Food Equality Initiative to bring allergy-safe foods to those most in need.

By Stephen Iervolino

