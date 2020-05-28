KILGORE — A former Kilgore High School standout athlete died earlier this week. Ladarius Anthony, a graduate of KHS in the class of 2012, still holds multiple football school records, including career rushing yards. Anthony died Monday at the age of 27. He is one of a small quantity of Bulldogs to score five touchdowns in a single game. He did that twice, once as a sophomore and again his senior year. There will be a graveside service for Anthony on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. John Steber Grove Cemetery on FM 2276 in Kilgore. The family has requested those in attendance wear casual attire.