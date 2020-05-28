Today is Thursday May 28, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former notable Kilgore High School football player dies

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2020 at 12:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — A former Kilgore High School standout athlete died earlier this week. Ladarius Anthony, a graduate of KHS in the class of 2012, still holds multiple football school records, including career rushing yards. Anthony died Monday at the age of 27. He is one of a small quantity of Bulldogs to score five touchdowns in a single game. He did that twice, once as a sophomore and again his senior year. There will be a graveside service for Anthony on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. John Steber Grove Cemetery on FM 2276 in Kilgore. The family has requested those in attendance wear casual attire.

Former notable Kilgore High School football player dies

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2020 at 12:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — A former Kilgore High School standout athlete died earlier this week. Ladarius Anthony, a graduate of KHS in the class of 2012, still holds multiple football school records, including career rushing yards. Anthony died Monday at the age of 27. He is one of a small quantity of Bulldogs to score five touchdowns in a single game. He did that twice, once as a sophomore and again his senior year. There will be a graveside service for Anthony on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. John Steber Grove Cemetery on FM 2276 in Kilgore. The family has requested those in attendance wear casual attire.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement