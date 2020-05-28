BEDFORD — Carter BloodCare is urging the community across Northeast Texas to make an appointment to give blood. On Thursday Linda Goelzer told KTBB, “We are looking at a supply that would normally have several thousand units of red cells of all different types on our shelves, and we are now looking at numbers of 200 and something everyday. So if you take a breath a minute and think about what that looks like, that’s unsustainable. It’s not a supply that would allow our hospitals to continue doing what they do at full capacity everyday.”

The situation is described as crisis times for the community blood supply. Goelzer continued, “We really want people to realize that every single day blood is used. There is not a day that goes by that it is not used. So, it’s a reminder that we need to consistently put this on our calendar. Every single one of us will not be able to give four to five times a year. But, if those of us eligible, would give two to three times a year, we would not have shortages like this.” Visit carterbloodcare.org to make an appointment. For information on donor eligibility and phone appointments, call or text 800-366-2834.