TYLER — For the second time in two days an East Texan has been arrested on child sexual assault charges. According to our news partner KETK, 25-year-old Elias Avellaneda was apprehended Thursday,his bond was set at $150,000. Avellaneda has a lengthy criminal record over the past several years, including pleading guilty to felony drug possession of a controlled substance as well as driving while intoxicated.He was set to be released this spring.