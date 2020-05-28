DALLAS (AP) – Officials say a woman in a Texas jail surprised corrections officers this month by giving birth to a child in her cell without their knowledge. Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jennifer Gabbert says the woman was alone in a Fort Worth jail cell on May 17 when she delivered the baby. Gabbert says the woman “did not immediately disclose the birth, but the baby was soon discovered by a corrections officer.” Both were taken to a hospital. She declined to identify the mother or say how she could have gone into labor without it coming to the guards’ attention.