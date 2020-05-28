Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Ruby Rose made headlines last week when she announced she was leaving the groundbreaking CW superhero show Batwoman. In a new Instagram post, however, she comments on her exit, but still doesn’t quite explain it.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags… but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” Rose says in the post, which is accompanied by a video of moments from the show. She goes on to say her change of heart about playing TV’s first openly gay heroine “wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.”

Rose, who identifies as gender fluid, added of her LGBTQ fans who supported the show, “I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

Though Rose hasn’t publicly declared why she left Batwoman, industry trades have reported the long working hours required by episodic television may have been a big part of the decision.

By Stephen Iervolino

