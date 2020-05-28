Today is Thursday May 28, 2020
Small airplane makes emergency landing on highway; none hurt

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2020 at 3:52 pm
LAREDO (AP) – A small airplane with three people aboard made an emergency landing on U.S. 59 near Laredo. No injuries were reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the episode began when air traffic controllers in Houston contacted Laredo police Thursday to alert them that an emergency landing was needed. KGNS-TV in Laredo reports the single-engine plane then landed safely on U.S. 59 about 12 miles east of Laredo. It wasn’t clear where the flight originated and what its destination was.

