Today is Friday May 29, 2020
Fireworks Celebration modified; but back on in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 4:02 pm
LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has announced, thanks to a generous donor who wishes to remain anonymous, the fireworks portion of the annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration is back on in a modified variation. Mayor Andy Mack had announced the cancellation of the event on Thursday. The media release on Friday states, the event will continue as a drive-in only fireworks show. Additional social distancing and hygiene precautions will be taken to help ensure community health and safety. The festival portion of the event, including the Live Main Stage, vendors, and carnival rides is still canceled. The city plans to have the event back in full in 2021.

