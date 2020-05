TYLER — The city of Tyler begins rerouting and adjusting the existing storm sewer system on Robert E. Lee Drive on Monday. The project impacts portions of the road between Beth and Jeffrey Drive. The goal is to ease flood risk to homes on Jeffrey, David and Pam Drive by up-sizing and rerouting the existing underground storm drainage systems. Construction is scheduled for June 1 through April 2021. The project will cost $1,002,871, and is funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.