WASHINGTON — On Thursday, East Texas U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert released the following statement honoring the life and legacy of U.S. Texas District 3 Congressman Sam Johnson: “Congressman Sam Johnson embodied courage, humility, patriotism and forthrightness, as well as absolute devotion to God, family and his beloved country.”

The Texas District 1 Congressman continued, “Since his arm was gnarled and unusable from being broken in two places when his plane was shot down in Viet Nam, I asked him if anyone had checked it in recent years since they can do so much more now with human nerves than in the 1970’s. He said, “Yes, and the problem is it was never set, and the Viet Cong would re-break it and torture me with it. So, it turned out when the bone healed, it had grown around the nerve and doctors could not do anything about a nerve like that in the middle of a bone.”

Sam Johnson was, is and ever will be an true inspiration for all of us who knew him, especially to me.” Here is the link to Congressman Gohmerts complete statement: https://gohmert.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=399782.