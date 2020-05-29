CANTON — First Monday Trades Day in Canton canceled operations for the first time in their 170 year history when the coronavirus pandemic took effect. The world’s largest flea market reopened Thursday. On Friday, a representative at the business office told KTBB, “Crowds are great. We have also had probably 85% of our normal vendors on-site as well.” The shopping extravaganza is opened Thursday to Sunday sun up to sun down before the first Monday of every month. To view the reopening statement click the link. https://www.firstmondaycanton.com/reopen.