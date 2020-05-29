Today is Friday May 29, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vendors and crowds strong at First Monday Trades Days

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 12:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CANTON — First Monday Trades Day in Canton canceled operations for the first time in their 170 year history when the coronavirus pandemic took effect. The world’s largest flea market reopened Thursday. On Friday, a representative at the business office told KTBB, “Crowds are great. We have also had probably 85% of our normal vendors on-site as well.” The shopping extravaganza is opened Thursday to Sunday sun up to sun down before the first Monday of every month. To view the reopening statement click the link. https://www.firstmondaycanton.com/reopen.

Vendors and crowds strong at First Monday Trades Days

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 12:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CANTON — First Monday Trades Day in Canton canceled operations for the first time in their 170 year history when the coronavirus pandemic took effect. The world’s largest flea market reopened Thursday. On Friday, a representative at the business office told KTBB, “Crowds are great. We have also had probably 85% of our normal vendors on-site as well.” The shopping extravaganza is opened Thursday to Sunday sun up to sun down before the first Monday of every month. To view the reopening statement click the link. https://www.firstmondaycanton.com/reopen.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement