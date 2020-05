TYLER — BBB serving Central East Texas has awarded prizes to students and their schools as the winners of the BBB Student Video Contest. On Friday, the BBB announced the winners which received over 17,000 votes. Tyler ISD CTC was awarded a total of $3,500 for their student submissions, while Spring Hill High School was awarded $650. To learn more about the BBB Student Video Contest, go to bbbawards.com. To view this year’s video submissions, click the link. https://bit.ly/3er4o5M.