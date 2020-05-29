Today is Friday May 29, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breaking News: U.S. cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 2:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: U.S. cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response: WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization. He said the WHO failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered. He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

Breaking News: U.S. cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 2:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: U.S. cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response: WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization. He said the WHO failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered. He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement