War hero McRaven tells MIT grads they’re the “real heroes”

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 3:58 pm
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden has told members of MIT’s graduating class they are the “real heroes” who will save the world from pandemics, war, climate change, poverty and racism. William McRaven, also a former chancellor of the University of Texas System, delivered an online address Friday to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He says he grew up idolizing Batman and Superman but came to see that “the heroes we need are not the heroes I had been searching for.” McRaven was the head of U.S. Special Operations Command in 2011 when Navy SEALs killed the al-Qaida leader in Pakistan.

