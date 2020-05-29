Today is Friday May 29, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breaking News: Stocks erase a loss as worries over China tensions fizzle

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Stocks erase a loss as worries over China tensions fizzle: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The stock market erased an early drop and ended mixed, capping a strong week and month. Major U.S. indexes had started the day lower Friday as traders worried that President Donald Trump would reignite a trade war with China, but in a late-afternoon announcement from the White House he instead said the U.S. would cut ties with the World Health Organization.

President Trump said WHO had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and closed out its second straight monthly gain. Bond yields fell.

Breaking News: Stocks erase a loss as worries over China tensions fizzle

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Stocks erase a loss as worries over China tensions fizzle: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The stock market erased an early drop and ended mixed, capping a strong week and month. Major U.S. indexes had started the day lower Friday as traders worried that President Donald Trump would reignite a trade war with China, but in a late-afternoon announcement from the White House he instead said the U.S. would cut ties with the World Health Organization.

President Trump said WHO had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and closed out its second straight monthly gain. Bond yields fell.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement